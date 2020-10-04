TNI Evening News Headlines – October 4, 2020

Odisha News

👉 IMD predicts Heavy Rains in Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand from October 4 to 7 as Low Pressure system in Bay of Bengal affects Eastern India.

👉 Rainfall likely to occur over north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha during October 11 to 13.

👉 Odisha records 4108 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 721 from Khordha, 492 from Cuttack, 212 from Jajapur and 186 from Anugul. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 202302. With this State’s recovery crosses 2 lakh-mark.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 354 new COVID-19 cases including 108 Quarantine and 246 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 23230 in the Capital City.

👉 318 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha Assembly adjourned till Monday morning over Pradeep Maharathy’s Death.

👉 Huge quantity of ganja seized while being smuggled in an ambulance in Ganjam district.

👉 A sweet stall owner was murdered in Samantarapur area in Bhubaneswar.

India News

👉 Centre to procure COVID-19 Vaccine by July 2021 to cover 25 Crore People: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

👉 Election Commission of India appoints Madhu Mahajan and BR Balakrishnan as special expenditure observers for Bihar elections.

👉 Rahul Gandhi starts #KhetiBachaoYatra in Punjab.

👉 Punjab BJP takes out tractor rally in Pathankot to make farmers aware of benefits of new Farm Bills.

👉 Bihar: Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party to not contest Assembly elections with JD(U)

👉 BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting underway at the party headquarters.

👉 Ram Vilas Paswan underwent a heart surgery yesterday.

👉 Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi to open from October 13 under strict COVID norms.

👉 Madhya Pradesh Govt lifts restrictions imposed on the height of idols and size of pandals for Durga Puja.

👉 Mumbai Indians wins by 34 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 17th IPL-2020 match.