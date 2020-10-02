TNI Evening News Headlines – October 2, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha CM dedicates 3 Power Station Projects to Kalahandi Dist through video conferencing.

👉 Odisha records 4048 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 683 from Khordha, 466 from Cuttack, 195 from Puri, 176 from Jajapur and 167 from Anugul. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 194128.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 312 new COVID-19 cases including 58 Quarantine and 254 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 22547 in the Capital City.

👉 329 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Krushna Chandra Mallick quits party.

👉 Odisha-Mo Parivar flags off Voluntary Plasma Donation Campaign.

👉 Heavy to very heavy rain to lash Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the next 3 days.

India News

👉 Massive protests at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi over Hathras Horror case in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Youth Congress, Left and Bhim Army join the protests.

👉 Railways unveils the first batch of indigenously manufactured Tejas Express locos for ‘push-pull’ operations, can run at speed of 160kmph.

👉 Hathras gang-rape protests: Entry & exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station.

👉 IGNOU extends last date for admissions and assignments submission.

👉 Restrictions on media in Hathras victim’s village to continue till SIT completes probe: UP police.

👉 Punjab: Farmers burn stubble in their fields in Devidaspura of Amritsar.

👉 ICC Women’s Team Rankings: India climb to 3rd in T20Is, 2nd in ODIs.

👉 Bronze Statue Of Mahatma Gandhi Inaugurated In Ukraine.

👉 IPL 2020 Match 14: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and elect to bat against Chennai Super Kings.

👉 Cricket Australia postpones National Championships until next season.