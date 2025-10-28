TNI Morning News Headlines – October 28, 2025

📌Cyclonic Storm “Montha” intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm.

📌The cyclonic circulation Montha now lies over the West Central Bay of Bengal and is about 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur.

📌It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of today.

📌Cyclone Montha: Nandankanan Biological Park on high alert with control room in place. NDRF, Fire Services on high alert in Odisha, schools closed in 11 districts.

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and his wife offer morning arghya to the rising Sun at Kuakhai River Ghat in Bhubaneswar, marking the conclusion of Chhath Puja.

📌Odisha Government has handed over the Sub-Inspector recruitment scam to the CBI.

📌Several key MoUs worth over Rs 50,000 crore were signed and showcased at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

📌Odisha Government imposes no property statement, no promotion rule; decides that no extension of time will be granted for the submission of property statement for 2024.

📌Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi addresses 8th session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly.

📌Devotees offer ‘Usha Arghya’ on last day of Chhath Puja. PM Modi extends greetings to devotees on conclusion of Chhath Puja.

📌Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs Chhath Puja rituals at Hathi Ghat.

📌Punjab sees season’s biggest single-day jump of 147 farm fires, tally climbs to 890.

📌Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been moved out of ICU and remains in stable condition at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney for spleen injury.

📌Indian freestyle wrestler Sujeet Kalkal wins 65kg Gold medal with a 10-0 win against Uzbekistan’s Umidjon Jalolov in U23 World Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia.

📌Japan PM Takaichi tells US President Donald Trump that she has nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize: White House.