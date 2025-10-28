TNI Morning News Headlines – October 28, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and his wife offer morning arghya to the rising Sun at Kuakhai River Ghat in Bhubaneswar, marking the conclusion of Chhath Puja.

📌Cyclonic Storm “Montha” intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm.

📌The cyclonic circulation Montha now lies over the West Central Bay of Bengal and is about 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur.

📌It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of today.

📌Cyclone Montha: Nandankanan Biological Park on high alert with control room in place. NDRF, Fire Services on high alert in Odisha, schools closed in 11 districts.

📌Odisha Government has handed over the Sub-Inspector recruitment scam to the CBI.

📌Several key MoUs worth over Rs 50,000 crore were signed and showcased at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

📌Odisha Government imposes no property statement, no promotion rule; decides that no extension of time will be granted for the submission of property statement for 2024.

📌Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi addresses 8th session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly.

📌Devotees offer ‘Usha Arghya’ on last day of Chhath Puja. PM Modi extends greetings to devotees on conclusion of Chhath Puja.

📌Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs Chhath Puja rituals at Hathi Ghat.

📌Punjab sees season’s biggest single-day jump of 147 farm fires, tally climbs to 890.

📌Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been moved out of ICU and remains in stable condition at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney for spleen injury.

📌Indian freestyle wrestler Sujeet Kalkal wins 65kg Gold medal with a 10-0 win against Uzbekistan’s Umidjon Jalolov in U23 World Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia.

📌Japan PM Takaichi tells US President Donald Trump that she has nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize: White House.

