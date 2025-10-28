Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Montha set to make landfall along Andhra coast

TNI Bureau: A severe weather threat looms large in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as Cyclone Montha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and southern parts of Odisha are experiencing heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds as Cyclone Montha makes its way to the State.

📌The Severe Cyclonic Storm moved north-northwestwards and lay about 100 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 180km south-southeast of Kakinada, 270 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam and 500 km south-southwest of Gopalpur.

📌Cyclone Montha will cross Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada during evening/night of today with maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

📌During landfall, strong winds at 90-110 kmph expected.

📌The cyclone has moved at a speed of 12 kmph for the past six hours.