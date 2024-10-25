TNI Morning News Headlines – October 25, 2024

➡️Cyclone Dana completes landfall process.
➡️Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Dana’ weakens into a Cyclonic Storm; to weaken further into a Deep Depression within the next 6 hours. Wind Speed reduced.
➡️Cyclone Dana triggers heavy rainfall in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. Chandabali in Bhadrak receives highest rainfall of 131.6 mm.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviews the situation aftermath Cyclone Dana landfall; focuses on rescue, relief and communication restoration.
➡️Flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata Airports resume.
➡️Cyclone Dana: Several trains remain cancelled in the wake of the severe cyclonic storm.
➡️Odisha: 1,600 pregnant women relocated to health centres due to cyclone Dana gave birth.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Two Indian Army soldiers & two civilian porters killed in the terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Baramulla.
➡️Air quality improves to ‘poor’ in Delhi, AQI at 283; residents complain of breathing issues.
➡️Supreme Court observed that an Aadhaar card is not proof of date of birth.
➡️NEET PG 2024 hearing in the Supreme Court is scheduled to be held today.
➡️NIA announced Rs 10 lakhs bounty for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
➡️Son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, former Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeeshan Siddiqui joins NCP. NCP announces him as party candidate from Bandra East Constituency for Maharashtra Election 2024.
➡️India, China begin disengagement in Demchok, Depaang in eastern.
➡️Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Comments are closed.