Cyclone Dana crosses Odisha Coast

TNI Bureau: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Dana’ crossed the Odisha Coast; moved North-NorthWestwards and lays centred at about 20 km north of Dhamra and 40 km north-northwest of Habalkhati Nature Camp (Bhitarkanika) At 5:30 AM today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Landfall process is continuing and will be completed shortly. The storm is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across North Odisha and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by forenoon today. (IMD)

The storm has triggered heavy rainfall in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore and Bhadrak districts; no widespread destruction reported yet; minimal damage has been reported. Next few hours will be very crucial.