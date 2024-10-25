TNI Afternoon News Brief – October 25, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will conduct an aerial survey of Cyclone-Dana affected areas tomorrow.

With the completion of the landfall process of Cyclone Dana in Odisha coast, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will conduct an aerial survey of Cyclone-Dana affected areas tomorrow.

