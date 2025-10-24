TNI Morning News Headlines – October 24, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Andhra Pradesh: A bus travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad burst into flames near the Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool, claiming lives of 20 people.
📌Low Pressure forms over Bay of Bengal, may intensify in next 24 hours: IMD.
 
📌BJD Leader Bhrugu Baxipatra strongly defends Bikram Panda in Pitabash panda murders case.
 
📌Pitabash Panda murder case: 44 lawyers to defend arrested BJD leader Bikram Panda, his associates in court.
 
📌A man in Angul’s Jhampuli village fights with crocodile to save his goat, loses hand.
 
📌Bhopal Diwali Horror: 125 Injured, many lose eyesight in carbide gun explosions.
 
📌An ISIS module has been busted. Two suspected terrorists arrested. They were undergoing training for ‘Fidayeen’ attacks.
 
📌Air Quality Index in Delhi remains in poor category.
 
📌ED summons Tamil actors K Srikant, Krishna Kumar in alleged Cocaine Case next week.
 
📌Delhi Government allows women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments with safety measures.
 
📌Indian Women join Australia, South Africa and England in the Semifinals of World Cup 2025, following a comprehensive win over New Zealand.
 
📌US President Donald Trump to kick off Asia tour in Malaysia with ASEAN, to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30 in South Korea.
