TNI Morning News Headlines – October 24, 2025

📌Low Pressure forms over Bay of Bengal, may intensify in next 24 hours: IMD.
📌BJD Leader Bhrugu Baxipatra strongly defends Bikram Panda in Pitabash panda murders case.
📌Pitabash Panda murder case: 44 lawyers to defend arrested BJD leader Bikram Panda, his associates in court.
📌A man in Angul’s Jhampuli village fights with crocodile to save his goat, loses hand.
📌Andhra Pradesh: A bus travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad burst into flames near the Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool, claiming lives of 20 people.
📌Bhopal Diwali Horror: 125 Injured, many lose eyesight in carbide gun explosions.
📌An ISIS module has been busted. Two suspected terrorists arrested. They were undergoing training for ‘Fidayeen’ attacks.
📌Air Quality Index in Delhi remains in poor category.
📌ED summons Tamil actors K Srikant, Krishna Kumar in alleged Cocaine Case next week.
📌Delhi Government allows women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments with safety measures.
📌Indian Women join Australia, South Africa and England in the Semifinals of World Cup 2025, following a comprehensive win over New Zealand.
📌US President Donald Trump to kick off Asia tour in Malaysia with ASEAN, to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30 in South Korea.
