Bhopal Diwali Horror: 125 Injured, Many Lose Eyesight in Carbide Gun Explosions

Bhopal: A cheap Diwali toy turned into a nightmare in Bhopal after carbide guns caused serious injuries to more than 100 people, including many children. Several of them have lost their eyesight, officials said on Thursday.

Over 150 cases of injuries from these carbide guns were reported across the city, despite earlier warnings from the government. Most victims are children aged between 8 and 14. Around 60 of them are currently being treated at various hospitals, including Hamidia Hospital, JP Hospital, Seva Sadan Hospital, and AIIMS Bhopal.

Chief Medical Health Officer Manish Sharma said, “Carbide pipe guns are extremely dangerous. All the injured people are being treated and are out of danger.” However, many have suffered severe burns and eye damage, with doctors confirming that some children have lost their vision permanently.

A 12-year-old child admitted to AIIMS is undergoing surgery to restore eyesight, while about ten children at Hamidia Hospital are still under treatment.

The “carbide gun” is an improvised device made from a plastic pipe, gas lighter, and calcium carbide. When water mixes with calcium carbide, it releases acetylene gas that explodes on contact with a spark. The blast sends sharp plastic pieces flying, causing deep cuts and burns to the face and eyes.

Doctors fear that many victims could suffer permanent vision loss due to chemical burns inside the eyes.

Parents of injured children have blamed local authorities for not stopping the sale of carbide guns despite warnings. Sarikh Khan, father of 15-year-old Aris, said, “These guns should never be sold. The government must take strict action against those who make and sell them and help families with medical expenses.”

Officials said action is being taken against sellers and manufacturers. Earlier, on October 18, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had ordered all district officials and police to ban the sale of carbide guns. However, the devices continued to be sold openly in markets, leading to this tragic incident.