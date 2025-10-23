TNI Morning News Headlines – October 23, 2025

📌Odisha Government announces additional 5 kg rice for 2.4 crore beneficiaries in 19 districts under the National and State Food Security Schemes.
📌Traffic cop Subhamitra murder accused Deepak Rout has also killed his first wife in 2022: Commissionerate Police.
📌IMD issues yellow warning of moderate rainfall for southern and coastal Odisha on Thursday.
📌Nuapada bypoll battle heats up as nomination scrutiny ends; last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24.
📌Bhubaneswar Bali Jatra-2025 to be held for 10 days from November 5 to November 14.
📌Bihar dreaded Ranjan Pathak-Manish Pathak gang wiped out in Delhi. Four most wanted criminals killed in police encounter.
📌Delhi-NCR Air Quality remains under “very poor” category, overall AQI at 362.
📌Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out in JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai. More details awaited.
📌Women observe Bhai Dooj rituals, praying for the long life of their brothers today.
📌Stock markets open with rally, Nifty crosses 26,000 for 1st time since Sept 2024; Sensex near all-time high, opens in green.
📌Sensex jumps 734.36 points to 85,160.70 in early trade; Nifty surges 198.3 points to 26,066.90.
📌Rupee rises 13 paise to 87.80 against US dollar in early trade.
📌AUSvsIND 2nd ODI: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in Adelaide.
📌Star Indian men’s doubles shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bow out of French Open; Unnati Hooda advances.
📌PM Modi likely to skip ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, starting from Sunday due to scheduling issues; will participate in ASEAN-India Summit in Malaysia virtually.
📌US President Donald Trump cancels meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts.
