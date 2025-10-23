Tejashwi Yadav Named Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Minister Candidate

Patna: After several weeks of discussions and disagreements, the Mahagathbandhan alliance has announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The decision was made public during a press conference attended by senior opposition leaders.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahani, who had negotiated hard during the seat-sharing talks, was named as the alliance’s deputy chief minister candidate.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who travelled to Patna to help resolve differences within the alliance, said, “After discussions with all senior leaders, we have decided that Tejashwi Yadav will be the CM face of Mahagathbandhan in the upcoming Bihar polls. He has a long political future ahead.”

Gehlot also said that if the alliance comes to power, another leader from the backward classes would be appointed as a second deputy chief minister.

The Bihar elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.