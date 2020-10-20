TNI Morning News Headlines – October 20, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1904 Covid-19 cases including 1115 quarantine and 789 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 272250 including 249575 recoveries & 21454 active cases.
👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 221 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Nuapada (128) and Cuttack (111).
👉 Odisha conducts 35,027 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.
👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Mayurbhanj, 3 each fom Kalahandi & Khordha and 2 from Nuapada. Toll mounts to 1168.
👉 Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in several Odisha districts for next 2 days.
👉 Two engines of an empty train derailed between Chandanpur and Tulasichaura area in Puri district.
👉 Gajapati Road Mishap: Special exam will be held for OJEE aspirants who missed Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 Test.
👉 Board of Odisha JEE to conduct separate sitting for LE Tech Diploma, BTech and BPharm subjects on October 22.
👉 Rayagada Stone Quarry Blast: District admin suspends Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) of Gunpur.
India News
👉 India reports 46,791 new COVID-19 cases & 587deaths in the last 24 hours.
👉 Total case tally stands at 75, 97,064 including 7,48,538 active cases, 67,33,329 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,15,197 deaths.
👉 Total 9,61,16,771 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 19th October. Of these, 10,32,795 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.
👉 With 46,000 new cases, India sees lowest daily spike in 3 Months.
👉Two Pakistan sponsored terrorists killed in Melhura of Shopian in South Kashmir.
👉 Chhattisgarh: A minor girl, who was allegedly raped in Basantpur area of Balrampur, attempts suicide by consuming poison.
👉 Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital.
👉 Helmets are mandatory for all two-wheeler riders who are over four years of age in Karnataka.
👉 Schools in Punjab reopened from yesterday.
👉 Election Commission seeks “detailed report” from chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on Congress leader Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark against a woman candidate during poll rally.
World News
👉 US President Donald Trump says Sudan to be removed from US list of State Sponsors of terrorism list.
👉 UNICEF to stockpile half a billion syringes by year-end to prepare for Covid-19 vaccinations.
👉 Global coronavirus cases surpass the 40.3 million milestone, death tally crosses 1117430.
👉 Israel to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ‘Brilife’ towards October end.
