TNI Morning News Headlines – October 20, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1904 Covid-19 cases including 1115 quarantine and 789 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 272250 including 249575 recoveries & 21454 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 221 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Nuapada (128) and Cuttack (111).

👉 Odisha conducts 35,027 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Mayurbhanj, 3 each fom Kalahandi & Khordha and 2 from Nuapada. Toll mounts to 1168.

👉 Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in several Odisha districts for next 2 days.

👉 Two engines of an empty train derailed between Chandanpur and Tulasichaura area in Puri district.

👉 Gajapati Road Mishap: Special exam will be held for OJEE aspirants who missed Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 Test.

👉 Board of Odisha JEE to conduct separate sitting for LE Tech Diploma, BTech and BPharm subjects on October 22.

👉 Rayagada Stone Quarry Blast: District admin suspends Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) of Gunpur.

India News

👉 India reports 46,791 new COVID-19 cases & 587deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 75, 97,064 including 7,48,538 active cases, 67,33,329 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,15,197 deaths.

👉 Total 9,61,16,771 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 19th October. Of these, 10,32,795 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 With 46,000 new cases, India sees lowest daily spike in 3 Months.

👉Two Pakistan sponsored terrorists killed in Melhura of Shopian in South Kashmir.

👉 Chhattisgarh: A minor girl, who was allegedly raped in Basantpur area of Balrampur, attempts suicide by consuming poison.

👉 Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital.

👉 Helmets are mandatory for all two-wheeler riders who are over four years of age in Karnataka.

👉 Schools in Punjab reopened from yesterday.

👉 Election Commission seeks “detailed report” from chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on Congress leader Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark against a woman candidate during poll rally.

World News

👉 US President Donald Trump says Sudan to be removed from US list of State Sponsors of terrorism list.

👉 UNICEF to stockpile half a billion syringes by year-end to prepare for Covid-19 vaccinations.

👉 Global coronavirus cases surpass the 40.3 million milestone, death tally crosses 1117430.

👉 Israel to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ‘Brilife’ towards October end.