TNI Morning News Headlines – October 2, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 3600 Covid-19 cases including 2109 quarantine and 1491 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 226334 including 190080 recoveries, 35326 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 766 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (358) and Mayurbhanj (156).

👉 Odisha conducts 48,217 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 39,338 Antigen, 8791 RT-PCR & 88 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 6 from Khordha & 3 from Nayagarh. Toll mounts to 875.

👉 Fire broke out at a coal tar pitch factory in Sambalpur late last night.

👉 Huge quantity of fake tobacco products seized from Jajpur district.

👉 Ban on cremation of non-Puri residents at Swargadwar extended till October end.

India News

👉 India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries today.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally closer to 64 lakh-mark; reaches 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases & 1,095 deaths in last 24 hours.

👉 The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated & 99,773 deaths.

👉 A total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 1st October. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat has been hospitalised; He tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s ‘rail roko’ agitation will continue till 5th October.

World News

👉 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

👉 Global Coronavirus cases surpass 34.2 million, deaths cross 1021700.

👉 Antares rocket launch from NASA Wallops Flight Facility scrubbed.