Odisha-Mo Parivar flags off Voluntary Plasma Donation Campaign

TNI Bureau: On the occasion of 151st Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’, the social service wing of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Convener Arup Patnaik flagged off the “Voluntary Plasma Donation Campaign” at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On the first day of its launch today, as many as eight recovered Covid-19 patients donated their plasma in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Earlier, Odisha-Mo Parivar had extended all possible help to JEE Main Examination aspirants who were facing dual challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and flood.

It has conducted multiple blood donation camps under “Jeevan Bindu” programme across the State that resulted in collection of more than 800 units of blood till 30th September 2020.