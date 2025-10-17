TNI Morning News Headlines – October 17, 2025

📌Odisha Police SI recruitment scam: Most wanted accused Muna Mohanty arrested.
📌Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal around October 24 with chances of intensification. Odisha is likely to receive rainfall.
📌Bhubaneswar woman ‘raped and murdered’ in Hyderabad.
📌Andhra Pradesh attempted to lure tribals again in Kotia panchayat by distributing digital ration cards to beneficiaries.
📌BJD deploys 52 leaders for campaigning in Nuapada bypolls, signals high-stakes battle.
📌Gandhinagar: The swearing-in ceremony for the Gujarat Cabinet reshuffle is to take place shortly.
📌Southwest monsoon withdraws from India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
📌Around 208 Naxalites surrendered with 135 weapons in Chhattisgarh.
📌Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Fatehpur to meet family of a Dalit youth, who was lynched in Raebareli on October 2.
📌Uttar Pradesh Government announces 3% hike in Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief ahead of Diwali.
📌Kancha Sherpa, last surviving member of 1953 Everest expedition, passes away.
📌Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Bihar CM’s house to meet Nitish Kumar.
📌Bomb threat to Delhi school turns out to be hoax; student sent e-mail to avoid exams: Police.
📌Bombay High Court orders for removal of Akshay Kumar’s AI-generated Maharishi Valmiki video and other deepfake videos.
📌Australian cricket all-rounder Cameron Green will miss the upcoming ODI series against India, after an injury.
📌US President Donald Trump to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Hungary after “productive” call, says talks to seek end to Russia-Ukraine war.
