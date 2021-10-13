TNI Morning News Headlines – October 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 615 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 357 quarantine and 258 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 323 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (72).

➡️ Odisha reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2), Khordha (2), Jagatsinghapur (1), Jajpur (1) & Sundargarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,268.

➡️ As many as 62,675 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Vaccination of children to begin after Centre issues guidelines in this regard: Director, Health Services, Odisha.

➡️ Manish Anurag Death case: Two youths from Kandhamal surrender, two others detained.

➡️ Odisha Civil Services Exam: Truck Driver’s son cracks OAS Exam in Jajpur district.

India News

➡️ India reports 15,823 fresh infections, 22,844 recoveries, and 226 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,40,01,743 including 2,07,653 active, 3,33,42,901 cured & 4,51,189 deaths.

➡️ India has administered 96,43,79,212 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 50,63,845 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Kerala reports 7,823 cases and 106 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ NEET UG 2021: NTA provides last chance to candidates for correction in application form.

➡️ PM Modi launches Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

➡️ A Special NDPS Court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail application today.

➡️ Delhi: Congress delegation, led by Rahul Gandhi, arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

➡️ Andhra Temple decorated with Rs 5 Crore currency notes.

➡️ Sensex rises 243 points in the opening trade, currently at 60,527.60; Nifty inches 94 points, at 18,086.35.

➡️ Rupee rises 26 paise to 75.26 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ G20 agrees aid to avert Afghanistan humanitarian crisis.

➡️ US to reopen land borders to vaccinated travellers in November after 19-month freeze.

➡️ Muqtada al-Sadr set to win Iraq vote, former PM al-Maliki second.

➡️ EU announces 1bn euro aid package for Afghanistan.

➡️ Pakistan among top 10 Nations with largest External Debt stocks: World Bank Report.