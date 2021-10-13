TNI Morning News Headlines – October 13, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 615 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 357 quarantine and 258 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 323 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (72).
➡️ Odisha reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2), Khordha (2), Jagatsinghapur (1), Jajpur (1) & Sundargarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,268.
➡️ As many as 62,675 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Vaccination of children to begin after Centre issues guidelines in this regard: Director, Health Services, Odisha.
➡️ Manish Anurag Death case: Two youths from Kandhamal surrender, two others detained.
➡️ Odisha Civil Services Exam: Truck Driver’s son cracks OAS Exam in Jajpur district.
India News
➡️ India reports 15,823 fresh infections, 22,844 recoveries, and 226 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,40,01,743 including 2,07,653 active, 3,33,42,901 cured & 4,51,189 deaths.
➡️ India has administered 96,43,79,212 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 50,63,845 in the last 24 hrs.
➡️ Kerala reports 7,823 cases and 106 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ NEET UG 2021: NTA provides last chance to candidates for correction in application form.
➡️ PM Modi launches Gati Shakti National Master Plan.
➡️ A Special NDPS Court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail application today.
➡️ Delhi: Congress delegation, led by Rahul Gandhi, arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
➡️ Andhra Temple decorated with Rs 5 Crore currency notes.
➡️ Sensex rises 243 points in the opening trade, currently at 60,527.60; Nifty inches 94 points, at 18,086.35.
➡️ Rupee rises 26 paise to 75.26 against US dollar in early trade.
World News
➡️ G20 agrees aid to avert Afghanistan humanitarian crisis.
➡️ US to reopen land borders to vaccinated travellers in November after 19-month freeze.
➡️ Muqtada al-Sadr set to win Iraq vote, former PM al-Maliki second.
➡️ EU announces 1bn euro aid package for Afghanistan.
➡️ Pakistan among top 10 Nations with largest External Debt stocks: World Bank Report.
