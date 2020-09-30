Unlock 5.0: Cinema Halls, Multiplexes to open from October 15

TNI Bureau: The Government of India has issued guidelines under Unlock 5.0.

➡️ Cinema Halls, Theatres and Multiplexes will reopen with 50% capacity from October 15. SOP will be issued by the I&B Ministry.

➡️ Swimming Pools used for training of Sportspersons and Entertainment Parks will also reopen from October 15.

➡️ For re-opening of schools & coaching institutions, States Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th Oct. However, parental consent is must.

➡️ Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15, 2020, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation.

➡️ Department of Higher Education (DHE), Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), based on the assessment of the situation. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.