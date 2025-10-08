TNI Morning News Headlines – October 08, 2025

📌Lawyers across Odisha call statewide ‘pen-down’ strike on Wednesday over Advocate Pitabas Panda’s murder.
📌Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik slams Odisha Government over deteriorating law and order situation.
📌Cyclonic Circulation likely to form over Bay of Bengal around October 10; rainfall predicted across Odisha between October 10 and 11.
📌Toll in North Bengal flood, landslide rises to 32, several still missing.
📌Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2025).
📌Ghaziabad, UP: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh inspects the parade at Hindon Air Base on Air Force Day.
📌President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day.
📌CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chief of three services pay tribute at National War Memorial on Air Force Day.
📌Indian Railways to allow changing dates of booked tickets via IRCTC online facility from January 2026.
📌Andhra Pradesj: Over 71,000 pilgrims visited Tirumala Tirupati temple on Wednesday.
📌Cabinet clears Rs 24,634 crore rail projects to boost connectivity across 4 states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh).
📌UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai earlier today.
📌Bombay High Court upholds SBI’s order labeling Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications accounts as fraud.
📌California designates Diwali as state holiday.
📌Olympic Bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat suspended by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for one year.
📌Pakistan set to receive advance US Air-to-Air missiles.
