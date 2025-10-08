TNI Evening News Headlines – October 08, 2025

📌Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviews the law and order situation in Odisha.
📌Odisha Police SI Exam Scam: Bail applications of 119 arrested persons rejected by Berhampur District and Sessions Judge Court.
📌Heavy rain leads to massive traffic jam across Bhubaneswar today.
📌Odisha CHSE announces Plus-2 form fill-up schedule for annual higher secondary exam 2026 which is expected to be held in February 2026.
📌BJD forms steering, zonal committees for Nuapada bye-election.
📌Odisha Government to restore Rabindranath Tagore’s house in Puri, will convert it to museum: Minister Suryavanshi Suraj.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crore.
📌PM Modi launches ‘Mumbai One’, single app to plan, book, and travel across Mumbai.
📌ISRO Director Nilesh Desai confirms Mangalyaan 2; the Project will be completed by 2028-2030.
📌British PM Keir Starmer India Visit Live: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer landed in Mumbai early Wednesday.
📌Taliban’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is all set to visit New Delhi on October 9.
📌Following child deaths linked to cough syrups, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issues urgent alert to State/UT Drug Controllers.
📌Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for metal organic frameworks.
📌Google to invest USD 10 billion in Visakhapatnam for Asia’s largest data centre cluster.
