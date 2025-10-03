TNI Morning News Headlines – October 03, 2025

📌122 platoons of police force deployed as grand immersion ceremony of Goddess Durga begins in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar.
📌Mahendragiri landslide: 24 tourists from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack rescued.
📌Heavy rain likely to continue in Odisha; orange alert for Sundargarh, yellow warning for other districts today.
📌BJD reconstitutes its IT and Social Media cell with appointment of new coordinators, content writers, steering committee and implementation committee to increase its IT & Social Media outreach across the State.
📌Chhattisgarh: 103 Maoists surrender in Bijapur, giving up weapons worth over Rs 1 crore.
📌BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for using foreign soil to malign India.
📌Rajasthan cops nab former NSG commando with 200 kg of ‘gaanja’, bust inter-state racket between Rajasthan, Odisha, and Telangana.
📌Ladakh: Relaxations continue in Leh City. Markets will open today from 10 am to 6 pm.
📌Ladakh violence: Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, moves Supreme Court seeking his release.
📌Sensex declines 299.17 points to 80,684.14 in opening trade; Nifty drops 76.75 points to 24,759.55.
📌Rupee falls 1 paisa to 88.72 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches Silver in the women’s 48kg category at the World Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Forde, Norway.
📌TRIONDA, the official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026, unveiled.
📌India condemns fatal terror attack in Manchester.
📌Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses his anticipation for his upcoming visit to India in early December.
📌Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to be in India on October 9.
