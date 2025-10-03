Ex DIG Kulamani Behera’s Son was among those arrested in SI Exam Scam!

TNI Bureau: Odisha Congress on Friday alleged that Amiya Behera who has been arrested in the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam is the son of a retired DIG.

Addressing the media, Odisha Congress spokesperson Bibhuti Mohapatra claimed that out of the 117 people arrested in the case, one accused has been identified as Amiya Kumar Behera, the son of former DIG (Prisons) Kulamani Behera.

Kulamani was appointed as Assistant Jailer in 1993 and promoted as DIG in 2021. He retired in March 2025.

During his 31 years of service, he amassed such huge amounts of black money that he was able to give his son Rs 25–30 lakh, Congress alleged.

Congress spokesperson Bibhuti Mohapatra demanded a probe into unaccounted wealth of former DIG.

The Congress leader alleged that a ‘cash-for-jobs system’ has taken root in the State, raising doubts and fears of involvement of many other senior police officers like Kulamani Behera.