TNI Morning News Headlines – November 28, 2020
News
Odisha News
👉 Odisha reports 550 Covid-19 cases including 317 quarantine and 233 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 317789 including 309747 recoveries & 6259 active cases.
👉 Cuttack reports 64 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (62) and Angul (50).
👉 Odisha reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1730.
👉 A court-monitored SIT to probe Nayagarh Pari murder case.
👉 Gopalpur and Sunapur beachs in Ganjam district to remain closed for public from November 28-30 for maintenance works.
👉 BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Panda tests COVID-19 positive.
👉 Section 144 clamped at Dhabaleswar Temple for Bada Osha; Lord Shiva to don Kiratarjuna Besha at Dhabaleswara temple after long 25 years.
👉 A wild elephant electrocuted to death in Jabalpur; It was a part of the herd from Odisha.
India News
👉 PM Narendra Modi arrives at Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development work.
👉 India reports 41,322 new COVID-19 cases & 485 deaths in the last 24 hours.
👉 Total case tally stands at 93,51,110 including 4,54,940 active cases, 87,59,969 cured cases & 1,36,200 deaths.
👉 Heavy security deployment at Singhu border as Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi.
👉 Polling begins for first phase of District Development Councils (DDCs) elections in Jammu & Kashmir.
👉 Nationalist Congress Party MLA Bharat Bhalke dies while undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications.
👉 Tamil Nadu: Toxic foam floats on parts of the Vaigai river and the Sellur pond, Madurai due to water pollution.
👉 All schools in Mizoram will remain closed till year end.
👉 Tamil Nadu: Low-pressure area very likely to form over South East Bay of Bengal; Madurai witnesses heavy rainfall.
World News
👉 Global Covid-19 Cases Cross 61.5 Million, Deaths Surge To 1441875.
