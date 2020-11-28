TNI Morning News Headlines – November 28, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 550 Covid-19 cases including 317 quarantine and 233 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 317789 including 309747 recoveries & 6259 active cases.

👉 Cuttack reports 64 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (62) and Angul (50).

👉 Odisha reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1730.

👉 A court-monitored SIT to probe Nayagarh Pari murder case.

👉 Gopalpur and Sunapur beachs in Ganjam district to remain closed for public from November 28-30 for maintenance works.

👉 BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Panda tests COVID-19 positive.

👉 Section 144 clamped at Dhabaleswar Temple for Bada Osha; Lord Shiva to don Kiratarjuna Besha at Dhabaleswara temple after long 25 years.

👉 A wild elephant electrocuted to death in Jabalpur; It was a part of the herd from Odisha.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 PM Narendra Modi arrives at Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development work.

👉 India reports 41,322 new COVID-19 cases & 485 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 93,51,110 including 4,54,940 active cases, 87,59,969 cured cases & 1,36,200 deaths.

👉 Heavy security deployment at Singhu border as Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi.

👉 Polling begins for first phase of District Development Councils (DDCs) elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

👉 Nationalist Congress Party MLA Bharat Bhalke dies while undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications.

👉 Tamil Nadu: Toxic foam floats on parts of the Vaigai river and the Sellur pond, Madurai due to water pollution.

👉 All schools in Mizoram will remain closed till year end.

👉 Tamil Nadu: Low-pressure area very likely to form over South East Bay of Bengal; Madurai witnesses heavy rainfall.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 Cases Cross 61.5 Million, Deaths Surge To 1441875.