TNI Morning News Headlines – November 26, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 644 Covid-19 cases including 369 quarantine and 275 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 316645 including 308102 recoveries & 6786 active cases.

👉 Cuttack reports 64 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (62) and Angul (50).

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1704.

👉 Spurious ghee manufacturing unit busted at Gabagasta in Cuttack.

👉 Odisha Assembly Speaker adjourns House till 3 PM after after ruckus over Nayagarh Pari Murder issue.

👉 Central Trade Unions go on Bharat Bandh; vehicular movement affected partly in Odisha.

India News

👉 India reports 44,489 new COVID-19 cases & 524 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 92,66,706 including 4,52,344 active cases, 86,79,138 cured cases & 1,35,223 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 25th November is 13,59,31,545 including 10,90,238 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 12 years after Mumbai terror attacks; Nation remembers the heroes of 26/11.

👉 Police use fire tear gas shells to disperse a crowd of farmers gathered at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, to protest the farm laws.

👉 President Ram Nath Kovind leads the nation in celebrating Constitution Day 2020 by reading the Preamble.

👉 Cyclone Nivar crosses Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast, disrupts power supply.

👉 Uttarakhand Govt fixes the maximum permissible cost to be charged for Rapid Antigen Test across laboratories in the state at Rs 679.

👉 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19

👉 Goa Govt to install life-size statue of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in coastal belt of North district.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases surpass 60 Million mark.

👉 Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona dies of heart attack. He was 60.