TNI Morning News Headlines – November 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 239 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 140 quarantine and 99 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 123 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM distributes new BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects for Angul.

➡️ Odisha Government allows cultural gatherings including melodies, orchestra/jatra/opera & other dance programmes following Covid-19 protocols

➡️ Odisha +2 offline results published. 8460 students secure passing marks out of 12321 examinees.

➡️ 2 poachers from Kurukuch village under Baghiapada forest range in Boudh electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire-trap set to capture wild boar.

➡️ Snake venom weighing 1 kg worth Rs 1.5 Crores of market value seized from Riamal in Deogarh; 2 arrested.

India News

➡️ India reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active caseload stands at 1,24,868- lowest in 531 days.

➡️ 17 Dead, Over 100 missing after heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind presents Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 to cleanest cities.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind confers Surat (Gujarat) and Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) for being the country’s second and third cleanest cities, respectively.

➡️ Indore adjudged India’s cleanest city for 5th time in a row.

➡️ Gurugram’s Sadar Bazaar Gurudwara offers space for Namaz.

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Jalore at 2:26 am: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ India defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second T20 match in Ranchi.

World News

➡️ India to deploy two S-400 systems by early 2022, changes game with China.

➡️ U.S. ‘considering’ diplomatic boycott of China Olympics.

➡️ UK Considering Beijing Winter Olympics Boycott: Report.

➡️ PM Modi to host President Putin for one-to-one meeting on December 6.