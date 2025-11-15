TNI Morning News Headlines – November 15, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi felicitates newly-elected BJP MLA from Nuapada Jay Dholakia at BJP State Headquarters after landslide Nuapada bypoll win.
📌Pitabash Panda murder case: All 16 accused to undergo Test Identification (TI) parade, proceedings likely inside Berhampur jail.
📌Odisha is reeling under an intensified cold wave; Semiliguda in Koraput district recorded lowest minimum temperature at 6.3°C on Thursday night.
📌A major search and rescue operation is underway by the Indian Coast Guard in Paradip to ensure security of the regional maritime coastline.
📌Accidental Blast claims 9 lives at Nowgam Police Station; Jammu and Kashimir DGP Nalin Prabhat rules out terror angle.
📌PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary.
📌Ayodhya will witness a grand flag-hoisting on the Ram Temple shikhara on November 25. PM Modi will attend the ceremony.
📌NIA arrests Al-Falah University MBBS student Nisar Alam from Dalkhola in connection with the Red Fort car blast.
📌AQI touches 386, air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category in Delhi.
📌Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome first child on 4th wedding anniversary.
