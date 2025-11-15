Accidental Blast claims 9 lives at Kashmir Police Station

TNI Bureau: A devasted blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar late Friday night claimed nine lives and injured 27.

Nine people who have lost their lives in the blast including one personnel of the State Investigation Agency (SIA), three personnel of the FSL team, two crime scene photographers, two revenue officials and a tailor who was associated with the team.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have confirmed that the powerful explosion was an accidental blast and not linked to any terror activity.

Addressing a press meet, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Saturday confirmed that the explosion occurred during the handling of volatile materials linked to an ongoing terror investigation.