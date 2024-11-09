TNI Morning News Headlines – November 09, 2024

➡️Orissa High Court stayed the recruitment process for the post of senior accountant at Odisha Construction Corporation Limited (OCCL).
➡️Nine get lifer for killing man over political rivalry at Gholapur village in Cuttack district in 2020.
➡️3 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.
➡️Five people missing after falling into waterbodies during Chhath rituals in Bihar.
➡️Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs the AIIMS area as the AQI drops to 343, at Akshardham AQI drops to 393, categorised as ‘very poor’ according to the CPCB.
➡️Kerala: Operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to remain suspended for five hours today.
➡️Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derails near Nalpur station in West Bengal; No casualties or major injuries have been reported so far.
➡️20 killed; 30 injured in a bomb blast at Quetta Railway Station in Balochistan. Pakistan Army Unit targeted. Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility.
➡️Pakistan: Forced ‘lockdowns’ in certain cities due to extreme pollution. AQI tops 2000 in Multan.
➡️India 202/8 (Samson 107, Tilak 33; Coetzee 3/37) beat South Africa 141/10 (Klassen 25; Varun 3/25, Bishnoi 3/28) by 61 runs in the first T20I in Durban.
➡️Sanju Samson becomes the first Indian batter to score back-to-back T20I centuries in the 1st T20I against South Africa.
