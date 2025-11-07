TNI Morning News Headlines – November 07, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi joins mass recital of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’.
📌BJD President Naveen Patnaik to Campaign for party candidate Snehangini Chhuria in Nuapada today,
📌Tribal Leader & Independent Candidate Bhakta Bandhu Dharua extends support to BJP Candidate Jay Dholakia.
📌A young woman from Rayagada district was murdered in Uttarakhand. Her body was discovered in a river, tied with stones.
📌A student of Bhadrak district found hanging in Gandhi Engineering College hostel in Bhubaneswar.
📌A female Home Guard dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar. She was reportedly under mental distress following the death of her husband.
📌I-T raids on Utkal Builders continue for fourth day; 4 directors interrogated in Bhubaneswar.
📌Non-Veg markets across Odisha witness rush as people celebrate Chhadakhai.
📌Over 100 flights delayed for more than 30 minutes at Delhi airport due to technical glitch in Air Traffic Control (ATC) system.
📌Supreme Court directs all States and UTs, National Highway Authority, and civic bodies to remove stray cattle from National Highways, state highways and roads.
📌Supreme Court orders removal of all stray dogs from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, bus and railway stations and directs that they won’t be released back in the same area after sterilisation.
📌SC agrees to hear on Tuesday plea of Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK against SIR.
📌PM Modi releases a Commemorative Stamp and Coin at the 150th anniversary commemoration of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’.
📌Mumbai, Maharashtra: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra addresses 12th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave.
📌US President Donald Trump praises PM Modi, says trade deals going well and India has reduced oil imports from Russia.
