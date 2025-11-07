Naveen Patnaik To Campaign For BJD Candidate In Nuapada Today

Bhubaneswar: BJD president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will campaign in Nuapada today in support of party candidate Snehangini Chhuria. He is scheduled to address public meetings at Khariar Road, Nuapada NAC, and Parakoda, where he is expected to target the BJP government over issues of alleged betrayal and corruption.

Patnaik thanked the people of Nuapada for the warm response to his previous rally in Komna on November 3. He accused the BJP of forming the government with “stolen votes” and “stealing a candidate,” referring to Jay Dholakia, son of former BJD minister Rajendra Dholakia, who defected to the BJP and is now contesting as its nominee in the Nuapada by-election.

“This government has betrayed the people of Nuapada, the BJD, and even me. The people are angry with this betrayal. On November 11, the people of Nuapada will give a fitting reply through their votes,” Patnaik said.

The BJD chief also alleged that development in Odisha has come to a standstill under Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s rule, with rising incidents of crime against women and a breakdown in law and order over the past 16 months.