TNI Morning News Headlines – November 05, 2024

➡️Former Congress MLA from Laxmipur (Koraput), Purna Chandra Majhi passes away.
➡️Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel not moving out of Odisha, informed Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Swain.
➡️Odisha reports 50 unnatural elephant deaths in 2024.
➡️Authorities at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar conducted thorough searches in a Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight after receiving a bomb threat today.
➡️Miscreants kill woman after tying her husband to tree in Koraput district.
➡️Soldier killed, another injured in road accident in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri.
➡️Singer Sharda Sinha, also known as Bihar Kokila, is critical, on ventilator support; PM Modi assures full support for treatment.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Cabinet clears new rules for appointment of DGP through selection committee.
➡️Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category.
➡️Devotees throng holy rivers on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The four-day Chhath festival commences today with ‘nahay khaye’.
➡️Thailand announces indefinite visa-free entry for Indian Travellers.
➡️US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump locked in tight Presidential race as US heads to vote today.
➡️US Elections: Over 3 dozen Indian Americans running for state legislations, local bodies.
➡️Canadian Hindus hold rally against attacks by Khalistani extremists on temples in Canada.
➡️Thousands of Hindus, along with Sikhs, Jews, Christians and Iranians came out to show their support at Hindu Sabha Mandir for hindu community after the Khalistani attack hindu temple.
➡️Following the public outrage, Peel Regional Police suspends its Cop Sgt. Harinder Sohi for taking part in anti-India Khalistani protest and violent attack on Hindu Temple and Devotees.
