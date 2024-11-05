100-Word Insight: Public Sentiments go against ISKCON

By Sagar Satapathy
Srimandir Tradition Ratha Jatra ISKCON

Unfortunately, ISKCON has become defiant and habitual offender while hurting the sentiments of Jagannatha devotees. ISKCON was established in 1966 in USA while the Jagannatha tradition is 900-year-old. Going against the long-established tradition of Ratha Jatra and other rituals and indulging in activities that upset the devotees, is something the ISKCON should avoid.

Related Posts

100-Word Insight: Shocking Real Estate Price Surge in…

100-Word Insight: The Outrage in Nabarangpur and Malkangiri…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While it refrains from holding “untimely” Ratha Jatra in Odisha, such activities continue outside the country. As Puri Gajapati has said, ‘Enough Is Enough’ and several other organisations have warned to close the ISKCON shutter in Odisha, it’s high time the Foundation wakes up to the reality.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.