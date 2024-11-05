100-Word Insight: Public Sentiments go against ISKCON

Unfortunately, ISKCON has become defiant and habitual offender while hurting the sentiments of Jagannatha devotees. ISKCON was established in 1966 in USA while the Jagannatha tradition is 900-year-old. Going against the long-established tradition of Ratha Jatra and other rituals and indulging in activities that upset the devotees, is something the ISKCON should avoid.

While it refrains from holding “untimely” Ratha Jatra in Odisha, such activities continue outside the country. As Puri Gajapati has said, ‘Enough Is Enough’ and several other organisations have warned to close the ISKCON shutter in Odisha, it’s high time the Foundation wakes up to the reality.