TNI Morning News Headlines – November 29, 2020

👉 Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi Pradeep Panigrahi expelled from BJD for his anti-party activities.

👉 Odisha reports 518 Covid-19 cases including 297 quarantine and 221 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 318307 including 310549 recoveries & 5971 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reports 52 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Mayurbhanj (49) and Cuttack (45).

👉 Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1730.

👉 Samples tested in Odisha on November 28 – 43,615.

👉 Mercury levels drops below 15 degree Celcius in 12 places. Sonepur records the lowest at 9.4 degree Celcius.

👉 Odisha Assembly winter session: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari tables Appropriation Bill in the House.

👉 Cuttack India Infoline Finance Ltd (IIFL) loot mastermind Lala Amrit Ray sent to Police remand till December 2.

India News

👉 Sukma Naxal Attack: 1 CRPF jawan martyred, 10 injured in IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

👉 India reports 41,810 new COVID-19 cases & 496 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 93,92,920 including 4,53,956 active cases, 88,02,267 cured cases & 1,36,696 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 28th November is 13,95,03,803 including 12,83,449 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Holy Dip in he Ganges not allowed on the occasion of Kartik Purnima; Haridwar Borders sealed till November 30.

👉 Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

👉 Security tightened at Old City in Hyderabad, Telangana ahead of HM Amit Shah’s visit to Bhagyalakshmi Temple

👉 Five-year-old boy died in lift in Dharavi after got stuck between its outer and inner doors.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

👉 25K defaulting taxpayers to be persuaded to file GST returns by November 30.

👉 Australia have won the toss in the second ODI and have opted to bat first against India, in Sydney.