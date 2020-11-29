Pradeep Panigrahi expelled from BJD

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has expelled Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi from the primary membership of the party citing anti-people activities.

Pradeep Panigrahi has been under the scanner for his close links with suspended and arrested IFS Officer Abhay Kant Pathak. The Vigilance reportedly got strong proofs of financial transactions between them.

After the expose of Abhay Kant Pathak, BJD was facing the heat over his alleged financial and family links with Pradeep Panigrahi.

Pradeep Panigrahi’s daughter was scheduled to marry Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash Pathak, who was also arrested along with his father. He is facing fraud charges for impersonation of Tata Motors.