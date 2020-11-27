Bombay High Court quashes BMC Notice to Kangana

TNI Bureau: The Bombay High Court has quashed the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) to demolish Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow and termed the demolition an act of malice.

The High Court also appointed a surveyor/valuer to assess the damages caused to the building and to submit a report before it in March 2021. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut can undertake the repairing work to make the place inhabitable. She needs to take requisite permission if any construction work is needed.

The court ruled that the action of demolition smacks of malafides. “There is a case of legal malice for this court to issue a writ,” it ruled. “The manner in which demolition was carried out was unauthorized and sinister to prevent the petitioner from taking course to legal remedies,” the HC observed.

The High Court also disapproved Kangana Ranaut’s public statements and cautioned her to exercise restraint in public platforms. However, the court asked the State to ignore such statements instead acting against citizens for their irresponsible comments.