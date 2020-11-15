TNI Evening News Headlines – November 15, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 57 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 11 quarantine, 46 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30127 in the Capital City.

👉 75 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1346 Covid-19 recoveries today including 264 from Khordha, 126 from Sundargarh and 110 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 297862.

👉 Odia actor Amlan Das’ wife falls into Mahanadi River near the Madhusudan Bridge in Cuttack, rescued.

👉 Murder charges against Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal & 4 of his colleagues in connection with the killing of his Personal Assistant (PA), Debanarayan Panda.

👉 Odisha Govt to set up an advanced Start-up Hub with state of art common facilities by March next year.

👉 Former Odisha DGP SK Chatterjee passes away

👉 A shivling unearthed at Goramati village playground in Bhadrak district.

👉 Winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly: Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro called for an all-party meeting on November 18.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

👉 Rajnath Singh announces Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA legislature party.

👉 Bihar Elections: Nitish Kumar to be Chief Minister for 4th term; Oath ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon.

👉 Tarkishore Prasad elected as the leader of BJP legislature party. He could be the next Deputy CM of Bihar. Sources say Bihar may get two Deputy CMs – Renu Devi, who was elected as the Deputy Leader, could be the other one.

👉 Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies in Kolkata. He was 85.

👉 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19.

👉 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU in a critical condition. He had tested positive for Covid-19

👉 India to carry out multiple launches of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles by month-end.

👉 Uttarakhand: ‘Aarti’ performed at Kedarnath Temple this evening.

👉 Home Minister Amit Shah listed several steps to be taken in coming days to arrest the spread of COVID19 in Delhi.

👉 Covid-19 spike in Delhi: Centre to provide more ICU beds, testing to be scaled up: Amit Shah.