TNI Morning News Headlines – May 31, 2025

➡️Odisha forester’s half-burnt body recovered in Baramasidanda, Nayagarh under mysterious circumstances.
➡️Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor daughter in Ganjam. POCSO court imposed a Rs 10,000 fine and directed Rs 10.50 lakh compensation to the victim.
➡️Odisha Government has set up a Super Specialty Hospital at Burla in Sambalpur district.
➡️Anti-drone system deployed for Taj Mahal’s security.
➡️Delhi University approves MA in Hindi journalism, course to begin in 2025-26.
➡️Sikkim: Water level of the Teesta river increases following heavy rainfall in the region.
➡️The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, met the Indian ambassador to Algeria.
➡️Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 20 runs to enter Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League.
➡️US President Donal Trump claimed he stopped India-Pakistan fight.
➡️Musk steps down from his short-term Government role, pledges support to Donald Trump, DOGE team.
➡️Colombia withdraws its statement expressing condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after Indian strikes. Development after visit of inter parliamentary delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to the country.
Comments are closed.