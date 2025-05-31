Aftermath of Operation Sindoor

This figure has since surged to ₹24,000 crore by the close of the financial year 2024–25. The initial target was to elevate this to ₹50,000 crore by 2029. However, in the wake of Operation Sindoor and the unprecedented statement made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, in Azerbaijan on 29th May — wherein he officially acknowledged India’s surgical strikes on multiple Pakistani airbases, including Rawalpindi, using BrahMos missiles on the night of 9th May — the global demand curve for Indian-made defence equipment has risen sharply.