TNI Morning News Headlines – May 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8914 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 471536, including 71835 active cases and 397575 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single-day spike of 1258 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Sundargarh (592) and Cuttack (587).

➡️ 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Sundargarh and 2 from Khordha. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,073.

➡️ Vaccination Drive for 18-44 Age Group begins in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ 6 interns of SCB hospital deployed to 104 Call Centre, IDCO Towerfor smooth management of COVID 19 related work in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 3,68,147 new COVID 19 cases, 3,00,732 recoveries and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,99,25,604 including 34,13,642 active cases, 16,29,3003 cured cases & 2,18,959 deaths.

➡️ Total of 15,71,98,207 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 29,16,47,037 samples tested up to 1st May 2021 for COVID 19. Of these, 15,04,698 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee wins Bengal, but loses Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari.

➡️ Supreme Court orders the Centre to ensure that the deficit in the supply of oxygen to Delhi is rectified within 2 days.

➡️ Ministry of Railways deployed nearly 4000 isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds across the country.

➡️ BJP party office set on fire by miscreants at Arambag, Suvendu Adhikari heckled in Haldia in West Bengal shortly after TMC’s win in State Assembly polls.

➡️ Congress’ Assam unit President Ripun Bora resigns over party’s ‘Poor Performance’.

➡️ BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan defeats MNM chief Kamal Haasan by 1,728 votes in Coimbatore South in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ NCB arrest notorious drug peddler Tiger Mustafa in Goa.

➡️ Rupee falls 20 paise to 74.29 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips over 400 points to trade at 48,348; Nifty hovers around 14,500.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 152.4 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.19 Million.

➡️ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in London today.

➡️ Cricket Australia donates $50,000 to help India’s fight against pandemic.

➡️ A flight carrying 125,000 vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir arrived at Delhi airport from United States.