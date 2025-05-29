TNI Morning News Headlines – May 29, 2025

➡️Odisha Cabinet approved 5 key proposals including raising upper age limit for entry into State Government service from 32 to 42 years. Odisha Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025 also approved.
➡️Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide initiative in Puri district, participates in a Tiranga Rally in Puri.
➡️1 candidate dies, 7 hospitalised during physical test of Odisha Home Guard recruitment in Paralakhemundi.
➡️Malpractice in CBSE exams in Odisha: Five teachers suspended, 33 issued show-cause notices.
➡️Former Odisha sports secretary IAS Vineel Krishna transferred to Sports Ministry.
➡️Low Pressure concentrates into depression, to intensify further into a deep depression and cross West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts by today afternoon: IMD.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide initiative.
➡️Security forces have apprehended two LeT militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.
➡️Union Cabinet approves MSP hike for paddy and other kharif crops for marketing season 2025-26.
➡️West Bengal: PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a gas distribution project and address a rally in Alipurduar later today.
➡️PM Modi’s visit to Gangtok to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim’s statehood was cancelled because of inclement weather conditions.
➡️Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slams ‘zealots’ after Congress flak over his remark that India crossed LoC to carry out surgical strikes “for the first time” under Modi Government in 2016.
➡️Elon Musk resigns from Trump Administration; thanks US President Donald Trump for the opportunity.
➡️Federal trade court blocks Donald Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports under emergency powers law.
Comments are closed.