TNI Morning News Headlines – May 27, 2025

➡️SJTA will apply for patent on glossary linked to Puri Jagannath Temple and logo of the temple.
➡️Odisha Government plans to demolish Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) building in Bhubaneswar to construct a Rs 200 crore Technology Business Tower.
➡️Centre’s flagship initiative ‘Viksit Krishi Sanklap Abhiyan’ to be launched from Puri on May 29.
➡️A low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay today, bringing heavy rainfall in various parts of Odisha.
➡️India approves Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model through industry partnership: Statement.
➡️CPI (Maoist) commander killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Palamu district.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Gandhinagar.
➡️Seven members of a family from Dehradun were found dead inside a car parked in Haryana’s Panchkula.
➡️All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visits Kuwaiti.
➡️Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandi, Congress workers paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 61st death anniversary.
➡️Southwest monsoon arrives in Arunachal Pradesh.
➡️UK: 50 injured as car rams into crowd celebrating Liverpool Premier League win.
Comments are closed.