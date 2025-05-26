Journalists Under Attack In Odisha; Need Protection

Attack on Journalist Bijay Pradhan in Balangir’s Puintala, is neither the first nor the last. The brutality shown towards a working journalist in Balangir, has shocked the media fraternity in the state. Assaults on Journalists continue unabated in the recent months.Whether the attack on Crime Reporter Jyotiranjan Mohapatra and Sports Journalist Saroj Jena in Bhubaneswar or assault on Linu Nayak in Puri, such cases are on the rise.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Many local reporters in various parts of the state, have been attacked in the recent months. Criminals have no fear for the police and administration. Journalists are in pain today. But, they should show unequivocal unity, so that the government is forced to take strong steps.