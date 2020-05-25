TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 25, 2020

* Evaluation of Matric exam answer sheets to commence tomorrow in Odisha.
* 99 more Covid19 patients recover in Odisha . Number of recovered cases in the State rises to 649.
* OMFED revises norms; OMFED milk products can now be directly purchased from dairies in Odisha.
* Liquor is being sold at a liquor shop in Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar even only home delivery of liquor is allowed by Odisha Govt.
* Odisha Fire Services personnel begin restoration work in West Bengal post Cyclone Amphan.
* CBSE to hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15000 centres across India. Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3,000 centres only: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
* Railways has developed a Rail Milk Tank Van with a carrying capacity of 44,660 litres of milk.
* Indian Railways has operated over 3,000 Shramik Special Trains so far and more are planned
* 760 passengers arrived at Jammu Railway Station today morning by Jammu-Delhi #COVID19 special AC train
* CRPF Help Desk established at Srinagar International airport to receive CRPF officers & officials returning from leave.
#Delhi Govt issues Guidelines for Inbound Domestic Flyers:
👉 No Mandatory Quarantine.
👉 Asymptomatic Passengers to be advised to self-monitor their health.
👉 Passengers with mild symptoms can opt for home isolation or Govt/Private isolation facilities.
* Next phase of Vande Bharath Mission to start from May 26 to June 8.
* Govt, pvt hospitals in Delhi have 4,500 beds for COVID-19 patients.
* Lakshdweep is the only island that has remained free of COVID-19.
Indians soar in the skies again!
A beautiful live capture from #flightradar24 shows how our skies look busy again as domestic civil aviation recommences in India from today.@MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official @DGCAIndia @flyspicejet @airindiain @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia pic.twitter.com/LytA1H8xcH
* Pakistan’s coronavirus cases on Monday reached 56,349 with 1,748 new cases.
* Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has lifted the state of emergency imposed nationally to combat coronavirus following a sharp decline in the number of new cases
