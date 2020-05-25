TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 25, 2020

* Evaluation of Matric exam answer sheets to commence tomorrow in Odisha.

* 99 more Covid19 patients recover in Odisha . Number of recovered cases in the State rises to 649.

* OMFED revises norms; OMFED milk products can now be directly purchased from dairies in Odisha.

* Liquor is being sold at a liquor shop in Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar even only home delivery of liquor is allowed by Odisha Govt.

* Odisha Fire Services personnel begin restoration work in West Bengal post Cyclone Amphan.

* CBSE to hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15000 centres across India. Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3,000 centres only: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

* Railways has developed a Rail Milk Tank Van with a carrying capacity of 44,660 litres of milk.

* Indian Railways has operated over 3,000 Shramik Special Trains so far and more are planned

* 760 passengers arrived at Jammu Railway Station today morning by Jammu-Delhi #COVID19 special AC train

* CRPF Help Desk established at Srinagar International airport to receive CRPF officers & officials returning from leave.

#Delhi Govt issues Guidelines for Inbound Domestic Flyers: 👉 No Mandatory Quarantine. 👉 Asymptomatic Passengers to be advised to self-monitor their health. 👉 Passengers with mild symptoms can opt for home isolation or Govt/Private isolation facilities. #TheNewsInsight — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 25, 2020

* Next phase of Vande Bharath Mission to start from May 26 to June 8.

* Govt, pvt hospitals in Delhi have 4,500 beds for COVID-19 patients.

* Lakshdweep is the only island that has remained free of COVID-19.

* Pakistan’s coronavirus cases on Monday reached 56,349 with 1,748 new cases.

* Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has lifted the state of emergency imposed nationally to combat coronavirus following a sharp decline in the number of new cases