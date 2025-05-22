TNI Morning News Headlines – May 22, 2025

➡️First Covid case detected in Bhubaneswar; Person who returned from Delhi, test Corona Positive.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi attended the 17th Raising Day of Commissionerate Police on Wednesday.
➡️MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur set to begin open-heart surgeries.
➡️Narrow escape for passengers of IndiGo Flight, whose nose damaged after being hit by hailstorm before making emergency landing at Srinagar Airport.
➡️Hisar Police debunks Media & Social Media theories and narratives on YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra. No terror link established yet. No access to defence establishments or sensitive information, found so far.
➡️Jyoti Malhotra’s Police custody extended by four days.
➡️BSF destroys 5 Pakistani posts, 1 terror launch pad across Jammu border during Operation Sindoor.
➡️Operation Sindoor: Multi-party delegations reached various countries to present India’s views on terror.
➡️Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwa, Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️Sensex tanks 578.3 points to 81,018.33 in early trade; Nifty declines 203.45 points to 24,610.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to 85.61 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter Scale hit Greece at 08:49 IST: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️Two Israeli Embassy staffers killed in shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.
Comments are closed.