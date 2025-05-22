No Proof on Jyoti’s Terror or Espionage Links Yet: Hisar Police

TNI Bureau: The Hisar Police in Haryana has debunked the media and social media narratives on YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, saying no terror link has been established yet. The Hisar Police also claimed said that there is no evidence that Jyoti had access to defence establishments or sensitive information that would be used in espionage.

However, the cops confirmed that Jyoti Malhotra was in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). Although cops are tight-lipped about their conversations, there is a possibility that Jyoti was roped in for branding and promotion of Pakistan as a Social Media Influencer and Content Creator.

The probe authorities found that Jyoti was not even familiar with India’s military tactics or armed forces. The reports of Jyoti planning to change her faith or marry a PIO, turned out to be a baseless rumour.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While Jyoti’s gadgets have been sent for forensic examination, the cops have not yet received a report on the analysis. The police also dismissed the reports that they confiscated the diary from Jyoti Malhotra.

Further investigation will shed more light on the case. Till, then speculative stories or fake narratives should be avoided.