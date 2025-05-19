TNI Morning News Headlines – May 19, 2025

➡️Commissionerate Police orders identification drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha YouTuber Priyanka Senapati under scanner over her links with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra. They had recently visited Pakistan.
➡️Various districts across the state are likely to experience lightning and moderate rain till May 23, 2025.
➡️YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was in direct touch with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI on the day of the Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Lashkar Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani alias Saifullah Khalid shot dead by “Unknown Gunmen” in Badin, Sindh.
➡️Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to brief parliamentary committee today on India-Pakistan tensions.
➡️UP ATS arrested a Pakistani agency ISI spy named Shahzad who had been smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other goods illegally across the border.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorist associates arrested in DK Pora area of Shopian.
➡️Chief Justice of India B R Gavai expresses displeasure over protocol lapse during first Maharashtra visit after taking office.
➡️Eight members of two families die in Maharashtra textile unit fire.
➡️Indian Army shows a demo of how Indian Air Defence systems, including AKASH missile system, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
➡️Sensex declines 214.59 points to 82,116 in early trade; Nifty dips 54 points to 24,965.80.
➡️Rupee rises 16 paise to 85.41 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings also qualify for the IPL Playoffs.
➡️Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets to qualify for the IPL Playoffs.
➡️ India’s U-19 National Football Team beat Bangladesh 4-3 via penalty shootout in the final to lift the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 title.
➡️Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
➡️Singapore hosts ‘Thank You’ feast for migrant workers.
