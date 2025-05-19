PM Modi to hold high-level meet with CMs of 4 States on Polavaram

TNI Bureau: The Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh is likely to be discussed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high-level meeting on May 28, national media reports suggested.
a
PM Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh regarding various aspects of the project.
This will be the first meeting of the PM with CMs of the State on Polavaram.
Petitions filed by Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are still pending in the Supreme Court.
As per Odisha’s concern, the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) is set to submerge 648.05 hectares of land in Malkangiri district, affecting 1,002 families.
Comments are closed.