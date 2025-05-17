TNI Morning News Headlines – May 17, 2025

➡️Nine killed in lightning strikes in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government promotes 16 IAS officers to the rank of Additional Secretary across various departments.
➡️Sanjay Das, a BSF officer from Assam who was travelling back to his post in Chhattisgarh, found dead at Rourkela Railway Station.
➡️Stone pelted at Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express between Rengali and Jharsuguda railway stations at about 5:30 am on Saturday; impact shatters windowpane.
➡️Rain and thunderstorms to lash several districts of Odisha until May 19: IMD.
➡️Baijayant Panda, Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule among 7 MPs to lead India’s diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor.
➡️NIA arrests two members of ISIS sleeper cell’s module from Mumbai airport.
➡️Bihar Government approved a proposal to rename Gaya city as ‘Gaya Jee’.
➡️Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd expects to deliver around 12 LCA Mk1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force this year.
➡️India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes history; breaches 90-mark with a career-best Javelin Throw of 90.23m at Doha Diamond League.
➡️Indian chess player R Praggnanandhaa defeats Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France to win Superbet Classic in Bucharest.
➡️Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledges that Nur Khan Air Base was attacked.
➡️India willing to remove 100% tariffs on US goods, trade deal with New Delhi soon: US President Donald Trump.
