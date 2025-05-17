🔴 India launches Diplomatic Offensive to expose Pakistan

📌 Seven all-party delegations to visit key countries to convey India’s strong message against terrorism and expose Pakistan’s role.

📌 Brirfing will be done on Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor.

📌 Each delegation will comprise of MPs/Diplomats/Key Political Personalities.

📌 Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda (BJP), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U), Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena) to lead the delegations.

📌Shashi Tharoor will lead the delegation to US. RS Prasad’s delegation will visit the Middle East. Others include Sanjay Kumar Jha (Japan, Malayasia), Kanimozhi (Russia and Spain), Supriya Sule (South Africa, Egypt, Kenya), Shrikant Shinde (UAE and Africa), Jay Panda (Western Europe).