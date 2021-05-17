TNI Morning News Headlines – May 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 10757 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 622981, including 106061 act1ive cases and 514532 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single-day spike of 909 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Cuttack (973), Sundargarh (832) and Angul (606).

➡️ 22 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 each from Khordha, Boudh, Koraput, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,335.

➡️ Renowned Odia Music Director Amarendra Mohanty dies of Covid-19 complications.

➡️ Sundergarh District Admin to start doorstep vaccination drive in Rourkela soon.

India News

➡️ COVID19 numbers brought a heave of relief as the daily figures dropped below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in nearly a month.

➡️ India reports single day spike of 2,81,386 new COVID 19 cases, 3,78,741 recoveries and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,49,65,463 including 35,16,997 active cases, 2,11,74,076 cured cases & 2,74,390 deaths.

➡️ Total of 18,29,26,460 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 31,64,23,658 samples tested for COVID19 up to 16th May 2021. Of these, 15,73,515 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh confirms presence of double mutant B.1.617 variant in India.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan release first batch of Anti-COVID drug 2DG developed by DRDO.

➡️ DRDO’s 2-DG drug for Covid-19 treatment to be launched next week.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into extremely severe Cyclonic Storm.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae Update: Heavy rain in Mumbai, Mumbai Airport, Bandra-Worli Sea link shut. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm To Reach Gujarat Coast at 185 kmph.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF teams on standby, heavy rainfall alert issued in Maharashtra, Kerala, other States.

➡️ All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2021 has been postponed due to the COVID 19; National Law University (NLU) Delhi to announce new dates soon.

➡️ 15 patients have been found infected with black fungus in Uttarakhand, one patient has died.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushes to CBI office as 2 ministers, 1 MLA face arrest in Narada bribery case.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 0941 hours, 156 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Delhi High Court will hear today plea challenging Whatsapp’s new privacy policy.

➡️ Khan Market alleged O2 black marketing case: Navneet Kalra arrested by Delhi Police.

➡️ The Indian rupee inched higher by 5 paise to 73.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday

➡️ NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on May 23 to enhance the performance and resilience: Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

➡️ Sensex up by 342.92 points, currently at 49,075; Nifty at 14,765.

World News

➡️ India-related variant can “spread like wildfire” among people not vaccinated: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 162.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.37 Million.

➡️ At UNSC, India Condemns Rocket Attack That Killed Indian Nurse Soumya Santosh, who is from Kerala.

➡️ Spanish Tennis player Rafael Nadal beats World No 1 Novak Djokovic for 10th Rome Open title.

➡️ Bill Gates quit Board as Microsoft investigated his affair with employee.

➡️ China slams ‘Hasty’ withdrawal of US Troops from Afghan; urges UN to play ‘Due Role’.

➡️ Israel intensifies attacks in Gaza as conflict enters fifth day.