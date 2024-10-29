TNI Morning News Headlines – October 29, 2024

➡️Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi flagged off the ‘Run For Unity’ marathon at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 100-bed Ayurvedic hospital at Jatni (Khordha) via video-conferencing.
➡️27 Wild Boars who fell in an open well in Keonjhar Forest Division, successfully rescued and released to the forest, except one litter. Videos: Susanta Nanda, PCCF (Wildlife).
➡️Three workers from Odisha killed in mishap at Patna Metro construction site.
➡️JEE Main 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) announces schedule for Session 1 and 2. The first session will be conducted in January 2025 and the second session in April 2025.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of multiple projects related to health sector worth around Rs 12,850 crore across the country via video-conferencing.
➡️PM Narendra Modi virtually distributes over 51,000 appointment letters under the Rozgar Mela.
➡️Two more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter following attack on army convoy.
➡️Delhi’s air quality improves slightly from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category with AQI 272 on Tuesday morning.
➡️Sensex declines 322.24 points to 79,682.80 in early trade; Nifty down 86.55 points to 24,252.60.
➡️Rupee opens on flat note at 84.08 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US President Joe Biden hosts Diwali celebration at White House.
